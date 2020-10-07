https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/07/cnns-oliver-darcy-upset-that-one-of-fox-news-straight-news-anchors-said-the-previous-administration-had-dirty-hands-in-the-russia-hoax/

We’re going to give this to CNN’s senior media reporter, Oliver Darcy. Unlike his colleague, he seems to understand that on all of the cable news networks, there are “straight news” programs and there are opinion programs, and on those opinion programs, show hosts are going to give their opinions.

He seems a bit bent out of shape, then, about a Mediaite report about Fox News’ Bill Hemmer, a straight news guy, talking with a panel about those newly declassified notes from former CIA Director John Brennan briefing President Obama on Hillary Clinton’s plan to distract from her email scandal by vilifying Donald Trump and tying him to Russia.

As Mediaite tells it:

After [Katie] Pavlich briefed the Fox panel on the current scandal and called on Joe Biden to address it, [Bill] Hemmer claimed the documents show “the previous administration had dirty hands on this.” “That’s outrageous!” [Juan] Williams exclaimed. “You should not say that. There is no proof anybody has any dirty hands.”

We have the notes, and now President Trump says he’s declassifying everything related to the Russia hoax, the “single greatest political CRIME in American history.”

But Hemmer is a straight-news guy and shouldn’t be saying things like that.

One of Fox’s top “straight news” anchors said today that the documents declassified by the DNI show “the previous administration had dirty hands on this.” https://t.co/4W1mqjbnTr — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 7, 2020

Straight news anchor reports the news and Oliver is here to let you know all about it. https://t.co/V9gJykdHOd — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) October 7, 2020

It did have dirty hands. A REAL journalist would look at the story. — Attila the Honeybun. (@TimMansplainsIt) October 7, 2020

Is this not reporting? 🤔 Is it false? 🙄 — Mr. A (@latinthinker) October 7, 2020

That is obvious to everyone paying attention – including you — 🟠 Sebg1111 🎃 🟠 (@sebg11111) October 7, 2020

Have you been asleep? — Shannon Fenner (@ShannonFenner3) October 7, 2020

Well, did you investigate the documents or nah? — JMarrett (@j_marrett) October 7, 2020

Oliver has never once watched a “straight news” anchor on CNN https://t.co/8XMRDixli8 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 7, 2020

Gotta commend Darcy for being one of the few in the liberal media still willing to push the Russia hoax https://t.co/YTUY9WeUbG — Luke (@LukeRMahoney) October 7, 2020

Did you miss all of the declassified documents that show this? Aren’t you a part of a news organization? Why don’t you know these basic facts? — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) October 7, 2020

Hillary Clinton wanted to stir up a scandal between Trump and Russia to distract from her own email scandal.

maybe CNN as American media should be covering this bombshell. — BD (@bendonaldson33) October 7, 2020

thankfully Fox News is covering this important news, while left wing media would rather ignore this.

media should do their job and cover this news.#WednesdayWisdom — BD (@bendonaldson33) October 7, 2020

So you are saying the documents are wrong…. — Darlene (@DarleneVickers3) October 7, 2020

You might want to read them! — Darlene (@DarleneVickers3) October 7, 2020

Because they did and even if they didn’t, at the very least it proves that the Russian collusion narrative was manufactured by the Hillary campaign. Something Brennen admitted on your own network. https://t.co/Hg7EK3a4qE — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) October 7, 2020

Sorry this is happening to you. — 🎃 Spooky Antifa Tracker 🎃 (@AntIfaTracker) October 7, 2020

You’re such a clown — Dirk (@RealDirkDeal) October 7, 2020

How can we ever trust Bill Hemmer again after this fiasco? Back to Wolf Blitzer, who’s wisely ignoring the whole story as it unfolds.

