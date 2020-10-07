https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/10/07/cnns-sanjay-gupta-makes-wild-claim-about-steroid-drug-trump-was-prescribed-the-facts-get-dropped/
About The Author
Related Posts
Top 51 Fake News 'Bombshells' Spreading the Collusion Hoax
April 22, 2019
“Spying On a Political Campaign is a Big Deal”
April 10, 2019
Sanders Voters Could Create Predicament for Dems in 2020
April 18, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy