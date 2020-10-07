https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/countries-across-world-turn-china-data-show/

(FREE BEACON) – Three in four citizens in over a dozen first-world nations dislike the People’s Republic of China, data released Tuesday by the Pew Research Center reveal.

Citizens of nations such as Japan, the United States, and France have grown increasingly skeptical of China over the past decade, with half on average reporting an unfavorable view as recently as 2018. But over the past two years, Pew’s survey data show, that figure has spiked, rising to an average of two in three disapproving in 2019, and then to three in four in 2020.

This latest spike is linked to widespread discontent with how China has handled the coronavirus pandemic, which started in Wuhan before spreading to the rest of the world. Majorities across 13 major countries said they believed China has done a bad job dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

