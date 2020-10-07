http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VmWF9A5vmYU/

Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron slammed rapper Megan Thee Stallion over her “disgusting” comments on Saturday Night Live, in which the rapper said Cameron “is no different than sellout negros that sold our people into slavery.”

“The fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I’m simply trying to do my job is disgusting,” said Cameron Tuesday during an interview on Fox & Friends.

The rapper’s performance incorporated an audio recording of an individual stating, “Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negros that sold our people into slavery,” in an attempt to criticize Cameron’s handling of a grand jury on the killing of Breonna Taylor.

“The most disrespected, unprotected, neglected person in America is the black woman. Who taught you to hate the texture of your hair? The color of your skin? The shape of your nose? Who taught you to hate yourself?” began Megan Thee Stallion’s SNL performance of her song, “Savage.”

“We need to protect our black women and love our black women, because at the end of the day, we need our black women,” the rapper added during her performance.

Attorney General Cameron hit back at the rapper’s remarks, saying “I agree that we need to love and protect our black women, there’s no question about that, but the fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I’m simply trying to do my job is disgusting.”

“But it’s not the first time we’ve seen this, it certainly won’t be the last time we see this,” Cameron continued. “At the end of the day, my responsibility is to provide facts and truth, and represent and stand up for justice. I think what you saw there in that display is someone who instead, wants to fashion facts to a narrative.”

Cameron added that the rapper’s comments are “something that I’ve had to experience, because I’m a back Republican, because I stand up for truth and justice as opposed to giving into a mob mentality.”

“And those are the sorts of things that will be hurled at me in this job, those are the sorts of things that I’ve heard when I was in college, again, because I identify with a different political philosophy,” added the attorney general.

“The fact that a celebrity that I’ve never met before wants to make those sorts of statements — they don’t hurt me — but what it does, it exposes the type of intolerance — and the hypocrisy,” said Cameron. “Because obviously people preach about being tolerant, and you see a lot of that from the left about being tolerant, but what you saw there is inconsistent with tolerance.”

Last month, a Kentucky grand jury did not move forward with with charges against any police officers for their role in Breonna Taylor’s death but did indict one officer who shot into neighboring apartments.

“No one disputes that this is a tragedy, but sometimes our criminal justice system, our criminal law is inadequate to respond to a tragedy. That is the case here,” Cameron said.

