One of the most well-known members of the violent ‘antifa’ movement in Washington D.C., Jason Charter, was charged with assaulting One America News Network reporter Jack Posobiec earlier this year, adding to other criminal charges against Charter.

Charter has openly declared his support for antifa, the violent far-left movement that has been denounced as domestic terrorists by senior members of the Trump Administration. Charter’s Twitter profile recently declared “#IAmAntifa.”

The far-left extremist is accused of confronting and assaulting Posobiec on June 26, amid a spate of violent unrest by Antifa and other agitators. The incident was caught on camera by Matthew Perdie of Breitbart News.

The incident occurred as leftists, including Charter, gathered to topple the Emancipation Memorial in Washington D.C., a 144-year old statute commemorating President Lincoln’s freeing of slaves.

The video shows a mask-clad antifa member, believed to be Charter, repeatedly shoving Posobiec while a female accomplice attempted to steal the OANN reporter’s phone.

Charter also faces criminal charges for allegedly participating in arson against the statue of Confederate General Albert Pike in Washington D.C., and for participating in an attempt to tear down the statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square.

WASHINGTON – Jason Charter, 25, of Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged by Criminal Complaint today with destruction of federal property, announced Michael R. Sherwin, Acting U.S. Attorney; James A. Dawson, Special Agent in Charge of the Criminal Division of the Washington Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); and Gregory T. Monahan, Acting Chief of the United States Park Police (USPP). The complaint alleges that on June 20, 2020, Charter, together with other individuals, destroyed the Albert Pike statue in Northwest, Washington, D.C., by pulling it from its base and setting it on fire. The complaint alleges that Charter was captured on video dousing the statue with a flammable liquid and then igniting it as it lay on the ground. Charter is depicted on video using the fire to light a cigarette. The complaint further alleges that on June 22, 2020, Charter, together with other individuals, damaged and attempted to tear down the statue depicting Andrew Jackson at the Battle of New Orleans, located in Lafayette Square. The complaint further alleges that Charter was captured on video climbing up onto the statue and affixing a rope to the statue that was then used to try to pull the statue down. Three other men were previously charged with also destroying the Jackson statue.

