https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dear-quinnipiac-there-is-no-way-in-hell-biden-is-11-in-florida/
🚨New @QuinnipiacPoll of FLORIDA, PENNSYLVANIA, IOWA (LVs, Oct. 1-5)
FL
Trump 40
Biden 51
PA
Trump 41
Biden 54
IA
Trump 45
Biden 50#IASen
Ernst (R-inc) 45
Greenfield (D) 50https://t.co/eYC0a8DZBe
— Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) October 7, 2020
Even leftists don’t believe your polls…
NEW from @QuinnipiacPoll
BIDEN + 11 in Florida
BIDEN + 13 in Pennsylvania
BIDEN + 5 in Iowa
Polls in the wake of the first debate have been catastrophic for Trump.
— Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) October 7, 2020
Steve Schale doesn’t believe it…
Biden isn’t up 11 in Florida. Move along https://t.co/xSCzHZ4gpd
— Steve Schale 🇺🇸🥁 (@steveschale) October 7, 2020