https://bigleaguepolitics.com/chicago-mayor-lore-lightfoot-blames-americas-high-regard-for-freedom-for-the-citys-widespread-gun-violence/

A new document release by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has shown that the Obama administration knew that Russia-gate was a Hillary Clinton campaign plot but chose to spy on President Trump anyway.

One of the documents declassified by Ratcliffe featurs the handwritten notes of CIA Director John Brennan, showing that he knew Russia-gate was promulgated by the Clinton campaign before leading the illicit spying operation against Trump. He also briefed Obama about the situation, showing that it was a holistic effort by the administration to frame Trump for Russian collusion.

According to the coded messages in his note, Brennan was at the meeting with former President Barack Obama, former White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough, former FBI director James Comey, and former national security advisor Susan Rice. A redacted source informed the CIA about Clinton’s plan to spread disinformation about Trump being a Russian pawn as an electoral ploy.

The note reads as follows:

take our poll – story continues below Completing this poll grants you access to Big League Politics updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. We’re gaining additional insight into Russian activities from [REDACTED] CITE alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on 28 July of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service. POTUS — Any evidence of collaboration between Trump campaign and Russia?

The other document declassified by Ratcliffe is the referral to the FBI from the CIA about Clinton’s scheme. It was addressed to Director Comey as well as infamous loverboy Peter Strzok, who served as Deputy Assistant Director for Operations Branch 1, Counterintelligence Division at the time.

The heavily-redacted memo seemingly indicates that the Obama regime was spying on the Trump campaign through their Crossfire Hurricane fusion cell throughout 2016. It reads in part:

“Per FBI verbal request, CIA provides the below examples of information the CROSSFIRE HURRICANE fusion cell has gleaned to date.” “An exchange [REDACTED] discussing US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning US presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering US elections as a means of distracting the public form her use of a private email server.”

Big League Politics reported last week when Ratcliffe made these bombshell allegations, which were widely dismissed by the hacks in the Democrat Party and fake news media:

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe declassified intelligence on Tuesday indicating that the Obama administration knew the Russian collusion story was a campaign operation by the Hillary Clinton team but pursued the investigation anyway despite its obviously dubious nature. Ratcliffe letter indicates that former President Barack Obama was briefed by former CIA director John Brennan on the “alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services.” The Democrats are doing everything they can to deflect from this news, blaming the evil Rooskies for their own illicit behavior getting exposed. “This is Russian disinformation,” wrote Rachel Cohen, who works as spokeswoman for Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner (D-VA) in a tweet, adding that she believed the so-called Russian disinfo was “laundered by the Director Of National Intelligence and Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. This is extraordinary.” However, Ratcliffe anticipated the spin from the Democrats and even addressed it preemptively in his letter. “To be clear, this is not Russian disinformation and has not been assessed as such by the Intelligence Community. I’ll be briefing Congress on the sensitive sources and methods by which it was obtained in the coming days,” he wrote. High-ranking Republican members of the Senate are certainly taking the allegations seriously. “This latest information provided by DNI Ratcliffe shows there may have been a double standard by the FBI regarding allegations against the Clinton campaign and Russia,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said.

However, these newly released documents show that Ratcliffe was telling the truth all along and that the Russian collusion farce has been a scam from the moment it was conceived.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

