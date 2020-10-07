https://conservativebrief.com/new-mexico-democratic-candidate-acknowledges-porn-film-past-26613/

Roger Montoya, a Northern New Mexico Democrat who is running for the state House of Representatives, confirmed Monday he appeared in pornographic films when he was a college student nearly four decades ago.

“I am not proud of that choice, as I was young and naïve,” Montoya said in a statement posted on his campaign’s Facebook page. “But those experiences helped me to understand the exploitation young people face.”

Montoya’s past work in pornography was first reported last week by the Piñon Post, a conservative online news organization that said Montoya appeared to engage in “unprotected sex in multiple gay films” under the names “Joe Savage” or “Eric Martinez.”

In his statement, he said, “Those experiences do not reflect who I am, and they are insignificant in the scope of my life’s work, yet they helped inspire my dedication to my community and the work I do to make sure that youth have opportunities, support, and confidence.”

The state Republican Party on Monday called on Montoya to withdraw from the political race based on “unacceptable” risky and dangerous behavior.

“While many students find college difficult financially, very few choose this route to solve their problems,” the party said in a statement. “This kind of risky and reckless behavior is unacceptable.”

State Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce admonished Montoya’s past behavior.

“Starring in gay porno films, whether it takes place now or years ago, is unbecoming of any candidate or elected official,” Pearce said in a statement. “New Mexico holds dear to its strong, traditional values, and Mr. Montoya should leave the race immediately.”

Reached by telephone, Montoya said he remains focused on the political race and resolving issues of educational and economic inequality.

“Really for me at 60 years old this race is about the issues of the day,” he said. “I’m happy to talk about the inequalities in education, in water infrastructure access … to health care in the time of COVID.”

