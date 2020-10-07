https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/derek-chauvin-prison-bond-end-cash-bail/2020/10/07/id/990852

Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis officer charged in George Floyd’s death, posted $1 million bond to leave his Minnesota prison Wednesday.

The bond, reportedly non-cash, was posted by A-Affordable Bail Bonds, according to TMZ.

Chauvin’s trial is scheduled for March. He faces charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and 2nd-degree manslaughter after holding his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in late May.

The three other officers facing lesser charges, Alexander Keung, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao have already posted bond and been released from prison.

Chauvin’s attorney has requested the charges to be dismissed, arguing Floyd drug use is what caused his death, not the excessive force of the controversial police detention technique of holding down a suspect with a knee on the neck.

