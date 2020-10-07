https://disrn.com/news/cop-charged-in-george-floyds-death-released-on-1-million-bond/

Last Updated Oct 7th, 2020 at 5:20 pm

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis ex-cop charged in the death of George Floyd, was released from prison Wednesday on a $1 million bond. Chauvin faces murder and manslaughter charges in Floyd’s death.

Chauvin was the last of the four fired Minneapolis cops charged in the high-profile case to remain in jail pending trial. Upon posting bail, Chauvin had been in jail for over four months.

The video of Floyd’s death shows Chauvin pressing his knee to the back of Floyd’s neck for almost eight minutes despite Floyd repeatedly saying, “I can’t breathe.” The video quickly went viral and sparked worldwide outrage and massive Black Lives Matter protests.

Chauvin and officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao were all fired and charged after the incident. Lane’s lawyer claimed that Floyd died due to an overdose of fentanyl and not from the police restraint. Kueng, Lane, and Thao have all been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. All three were released on bail pending trial.

