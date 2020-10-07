https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/derek-chauvin-released-from-jail-on-1-million-bond/

Posted by Kane on October 7, 2020 3:03 pm

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – Derek Chauvin has been released from jail after posting a $1 million bond. Chauvin had been jailed in segregation at the maximum security Oak Park Heights, Minnesota prison awaiting a March 8 trial in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed Chauvin was no longer being held at the prison on Wednesday, and state court records show he posted a non-cash $1 million bond on Oct. 7, signed by A-Affordable Bail Bonds of Brainerd, Minnesota. A notice of release was posted at 10:34 a.m. on Oct. 7.

Chauvin, 44, is facing murder and manslaughter charges after video showed him kneeling on Floyd’s neck for about eight minutes during an arrest on May 25. He was released Wednesday on a conditional release and is expected to appear in court in March of next year, according to his notice of release filed in court.

