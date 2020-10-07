https://www.theepochtimes.com/disappointed-at-trumps-speedy-covid-19-recovery-chinese-state-media-spreads-fake-news_3530195.html

U.S. President Donald Trump is recovering quickly from COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP virus, getting discharged from the hospital three days after he was diagnosed.

The news appears to have disappointed Chinese state-run media, which often reflect the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) official opinion.

State-run media Xinhua reported two-and-half hours after Trump was discharged from the Walter Reed Medical Center on Oct. 5 evening: “Trump’s medical team said that he hasn’t fully recovered. … He will receive 24 hours of medical care in the White House. … He will work online or postpone all election campaigns.”

At the time, Trump’s medical team said in a briefing that the president had not had a fever in more than 72 hours and his oxygen levels were normal.

Trump also wrote in a tweet before leaving the hospital that he would resume campaigning activities soon.

Xinhua did not publish a close-up photo of Trump returning to the White House that evening and instead chose one that was shot from an aerial view.

U.S.-based China political affairs commentator Zhong Yuan analyzed on Oct. 7: “Xinhua intentionally avoided using Trump’s photo that would reveal he was full of energy. This shows how disappointed the state-run media were.”

Moreover, fake news about Trump’s health condition was spreading on Chinese social media.

U.S. President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside the Blue Room after returning to the White House in Washington on Oct. 5, 2020. (Alex Brandon/AP Photo)

Fake News

Since Oct. 6, one fake news story has been broadly circulating on the Chinese internet.

The post includes a screenshot of Trump giving a televised speech, with the following subtitles: “The doctors said they’ve never seen a body kill the coronavirus like my body. They tested my DNA and it wasn’t DNA. It was USA.”

The Epoch Times searched online and found that the photo originated from a Twitter post on Oct. 3 by Keaton Patti, a writer and comedian living in New York City.

Chinese social media posts claimed it was from a speech Trump delivered on Oct. 4 at the medical center, but Trump did not in fact make such comments.

Chinese social media platforms also spreading other rumors, such as more than 30 people contracted the virus from Trump; Trump’s return caused chaos at the White House; and a conspiracy theory that Trump was not actually infected.

At the same time, many Chinese netizens posted their well wishes to Trump and said they were looking forward to the debate between Trump and Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden on Oct. 15.

On Oct. 7, Sean Conley, Trump’s doctor, said in a statement that the president had developed antibodies to the CCP virus and had been fever-free for more than four days and symptom-free for over 24 hours.

President Donald Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Oct. 2, 2020. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

CCP’s Comments

The editor-in-chief of China’s hawkish state-run newspaper Global Times also posted on Chinese social media Weibo: “President Trump was discharged from the hospital. It’s hard to say that his case can be a model example of [the United States] fighting the coronavirus, because the treatment he received is something an ordinary American can’t access at all.”

Hu’s opinion parroted those of other Chinese officials. Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, posted on Twitter that she hoped all American patients could receive the same “finest” treatment and care as Trump.

Both Hu and Hua’s posts were criticized by Chinese and other netizens.

Chinese netizen Rangwomen Yonggan Shuohuaba said on Weibo that a typical Communist Party official would’ve gotten special treatment as well.

Hundreds of netizens talked about the privilege that Chinese officials enjoy, and complained about how difficult it was for ordinary Chinese to get hospital treatment due to the high costs and limited capacity—which would have prioritized Party officials.

Under Hua’s tweet, users also criticized the unfair treatment in China, while noting the irony of Hua being allowed to use Twitter, a platform that is banned inside China.

Eilwek posted: “Twitter and Facebook are banned in China. But the CCP spokesperson is using them to speak to the world. Hypocrite to the max.”

Krishna Prasanth urged Hua: “Stop spreading the viruses across the world. Everyone will be more than happy.”

Netizen Shanye Zhiren posted a video, allegedly showing a patient jumping off a building at the First Hospital of Harbin Medical University in northeastern China’s Harbin city. Shanye said that the patient killed himself because he was too poor to afford the hospital bill.

