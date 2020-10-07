https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-dni-ratcliffe-releases-hundreds-of-declassified-documents-to-durham/
ODNI News Release No. 39-20
Oct. 7, 2020
DNI Statement on Support to Durham Investigation
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe today issued the following statement:
“At my direction, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has now provided almost 1,000 pages of materials to the Department of Justice in response to Mr. Durham’s document requests. I will continue to ensure the Intelligence Community’s responsiveness to the DOJ’s requests. We also look forward to supporting the DOJ in further declassifications consistent with their investigation. As the President has made clear, we must be appropriately transparent with the American people and give them the confidence that the extraordinary work of Intelligence professionals is never misused or politicized.”
