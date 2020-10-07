https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/dni-ratcliffe-releases-new-batch-spygate-docs-doj-following-trump-tweetstorm-urging-agencies-act-swiftly/

DNI John Ratcliffe approved the release of a new batch of Spygate documents to the Justice Department for John Durham’s review, according to sources who spoke to Axios editor Jonathan Swan.

US Attorney from Connecticut John Durham was appointed by US Attorney General Bill Barr last year to investigate the origins of Spygate.

“At my direction, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has provided almost 1,000 pages of materials to the Department of Justice in response to Mr. Durham’s document request, including a new batch that Justice Department lawyers are now able to view immediately.” Ratcliffe told Axios.

Axios reported:

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has approved the release to the Department of Justice of a large binder full of documents to assist a review of the Obama administration’s handling of the Trump-Russia investigation, according to a source with direct knowledge of the materials and confirmed by Ratcliffe.

“I will continue to ensure the Intelligence Community’s responsiveness to the DOJ’s requests. We also look forward to supporting the DOJ in further declassifications consistent with their investigation.”

“We look forward to supporting the DOJ in further declassifications… As President Trump has made clear, we must be transparent with the People and give them the confidence that the extraordinary work of Intel pros is never misused or politicized.”

President Trump on Tuesday night unleashed a flurry of tweets urging agencies to act swiftly to release Spygate documents with no redactions.

I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions! https://t.co/GgnHh9GOiq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

“Act!” Trump said urging agencies to expedite the process.

All Russia Hoax Scandal information was Declassified by me long ago. Unfortunately for our Country, people have acted very slowly, especially since it is perhaps the biggest political crime in the history of our Country. Act!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

DNI John Ratcliffe declassified documents on Tuesday revealing former CIA Director John Brennan briefed Barack Obama on Hillary Clinton’s plot to ‘stir up’ a scandal to tie Trump to Russia in order to distract from her email scandal ahead of the 2016 election.

This declassification comes after Ratcliffe released a Russian intel assessment in which he asserted that Hillary Clinton hatched the Russia hoax in order to pin the DNC ‘hacking’ on President Trump.

“In late July 2016, US intelligence agencies obtained insight into Russian intelligence analysis alleging that US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against US Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the DNC. The IC does not know the accuracy of this allegation of the extent to which the Russian intelligence analysis may reflect exaggerations or fabrication,” Ratcliffe wrote to Lindsey Graham.

The Obama-Biden White House was briefed on it by then-CIA Director John Brennan.

President Trump fired off another tweet on Wednesday accusing Obama, Hillary and Biden of leading a “treasonous plot.”

Wow!!! NOW DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS, THE BIGGEST OF ALL POLITICAL SCANDALS (IN HISTORY)!!! BIDEN, OBAMA AND CROOKED HILLARY LED THIS TREASONOUS PLOT!!! BIDEN SHOULDN’T BE ALLOWED TO RUN – GOT CAUGHT!!! https://t.co/hf7zjqZYQ4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

