Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe says his office has provided nearly 1,000 pages of material to the Justice Department to support U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation of the origins of the Russia investigation.

“At my direction, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has now provided almost 1,000 pages of materials to the Department of Justice in response to Mr. Durham’s document requests,” Ratcliffe said Wednesday. “I will continue to ensure the Intelligence Community’s responsiveness to the DOJ’s requests.”

He also said: “As the president has made clear, we must be appropriately transparent with the American people and give them the confidence that the extraordinary work of Intelligence professionals is never misused or politicized.”

Earlier this week, the president authorized a full declassification of any and all documents pertaining to the Russia investigation.

Declassification efforts from the office intensified earlier this year with Richard Grenell’s temporary appointment into the position, and have continued since Ratcliffe took over.

During Grenell’s tenure, under pressure from ODNI and House Republicans, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and leader of the long-running Russia investigation, released more than 6,000 pages of interview transcripts.

The transcripts revealed, among other things, that top Obama administration officials acknowledged to the committee that they had no “empirical evidence” of collusion or conspiracy occurring between the Trump 2016 campaign and the Russian government.

Ratcliffe made clear that his office will continue to declassify documents at the request of the Durham investigation team.

