White House doctor Sean Conley said Tuesday that President Donald Trump is now coronavirus symptom-free, one day after returning to the White House Monday evening from Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

“This morning the President’s team of physicians met with him in the Residence. He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms,” Conley said in a memo Tuesday afternoon.

“Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%. Overall he continues to do extremely well, I will provide updates as we know more,” Conley wrote.

Trump tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning, but his doctors said he has been fever-free since Saturday after having two episodes of dropping oxygen levels on Friday.

Trump still receiving treatment

He has been treated with several therapies currently being used for the coronavirus, including an experimental antibody cocktail produced by Regeneron, the antiviral medication remdesivir, and dexamethasone, which treats inflammation.

Doctors said Trump will continue to receive dexamethasone and will finish his five-day course of remdesivir Tuesday at the White House.

Conley said Monday that Trump is not “out of the woods” yet, since some with the coronavirus have ups and downs for 10 days or more.

On Monday, Trump released a video praising the treatments he received and telling Americans not to be “afraid” of the virus.

Trump compares coronavirus to the flu

Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning that the coronavirus is “in most populations far less lethal” than the flu, causing Twitter to put a warning label on the post and Facebook to remove it completely.

Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

While it’s true that the flu has killed less people per year than the coronavirus has since it began in January, Trump is referring to the death rate as a percentage of cases in people under 50, which is lower than the flu.

In September, the CDC revised its survival percentages to show that in all age groups under 50, survival rates were more than 99.9%.

