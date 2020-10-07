https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/dog-finds-adult-toy-park-causes-15-minute-embarrassing-chase/

(RARE U.S.) – A dog walker in England had an embarrassing chase on her hands after Charlie, the labrador she was walking, found a sex toy on their walk and started running around playing with it.

The male dog found a massive silicone dildo on the ground and immediately turned it into a chew toy. Despite dog walker Klara Robson’s pleas with Charlie to please stop running around public with a giant adult toy, the dog gleefully hopped around the park with the masturbation tool in his mouth.

Robson actually didn’t even realize Charlie had a dildo in his mouth at first. She sent a picture to Charlie’s owner to show how much fun he was having. Then, finally, she realized her mistake and the chase was on.

