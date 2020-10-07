https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-jr-pelosi-substance-coronavirus/2020/10/07/id/990765

Donald Trump Jr. Wednesday accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of having “substance issues” after her suggestions that his father may be mentally affected by the steroid he is taking in his fight against COVID-19.

“Nancy has her own substance issues according to the press and according to the media,” President Donald Trump’s son said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends,” after he was asked about the California Democrat’s comments. “I won’t get into that. It’s obviously nonsense.”

Tuesday, CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted that Pelosi, after Trump broke off further coronavirus stimulus talks until after the election, said on a Democratic call that she “questioned whether Trump taking a steroid was impacting his thinking, according to two people on the call.”

“The reality is this: Nancy Pelosi was trying to stack literally, probably a trillion dollars of excess nonsense to bailout Democrat cities, to push for cashless bail, to get illegal immigrants stimulus checks as part of that package while the American taxpayer gets to foot the bill for her radical left agenda,” Trump Jr. said Wednesday.

The “real problem,” is that Democrats want to use taxpayer dollars to bail out “50 years of failed Democrat leadership” in states and cities nationwide, said Trump Jr.

“It’s all Democrat cities with Democrat mayors and Democrat legislators and Democrat governors and Democrat rules over half a century, sometimes even a century,” he said. “That’s what she is trying to bail out and foot the bill on the American taxpayer.”

The president’s son also spoke out about his father’s decision to declassify all Russia collusion documents, including a memo from former CIA Director John Brennan revealing he briefed then-President Barack Obama that Hillary Clinton was stirring up a scandal to distract from her own email controversy.

“It’s sort of what we knew was going on all along,” said Trump Jr. “Now that we know all of them knew the CIA, the upper levels of the FBI, the Obama administration, Obama and (Joe) Biden himself. They all knew. And they let this go on for four years. They let it happen knowing that it was nonsense because it would hurt Donald Trump. This kind of stuff can’t happen in America.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

