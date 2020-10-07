https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/07/dont-make-faces-megyn-kelly-tells-kamala-harris-to-take-it-like-a-woman/
OK, we knew that Kamala Harris was going to be doing a lot of smirking and maybe cackling during the #VPDebate, but it’s interesting to see the range of people weighing in on her facial expressions. Megyn Kelly told her to “take it like a woman” when taking a hit from Vice President Mike Pence — at least that’s what we assume Kelly was referring to.
Take it like a woman. Don’t make faces.
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2020
Take it like a woman?
— Elizabeth Vargas (@EVargasTV) October 8, 2020
Instead of “like a man.” We can be stoic too
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2020
The smirking and giggling, I forgot how bad she is at this
— Blaine Diggins (@mitters101) October 8, 2020
That’s what I was just saying!!
— Jenny (@hilljen88) October 8, 2020
Rules are different for women. Hillary couldn’t even address her own supporters the night she lost. She was a coward and the media allowed her to be.
— JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) October 8, 2020
I couldn’t watch it anymore because of that very reason. It’s too distracting to see her constantly make faces at Pence.
— Elena M (@decelle2) October 8, 2020
The exaggerated facial responses are reminiscent of Al Gore sighing
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 8, 2020
Even Never-Trumper Jonah Goldberg thinks the split-screen isn’t helping:
Part of the problem with the split screen is that we see Harris smirking at Pence’s statements building expectations for a slam dunk. And then she falls short of one. Pence’s more robotic demeanor is annoying but it serves him well.
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) October 8, 2020
Not watching, but you make it sound like Harris has managed to roll Al Gore’s two fatal debate flaws into a single package.
— Sam Hawkins (@Samuel_Hawkins1) October 8, 2020
The constant split screen is BRUTAL. It should be banned as in humane.
— Joe Clements (@JoePClements) October 8, 2020
She couldn’t do a slam dunk if she was alone on the court with a ladder.
— Bruiserlady (@freedomjob1) October 8, 2020
That smirking is driving me nuts.
— Patricia I. (@illing_patty) October 8, 2020
And here’s The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway on the Harris head-bob:
Did literally no one bother to focus group Kamala Harris’ smug head bob thing to see how it goes over with actual humans?
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 8, 2020
My wife absolutely hates it.
— Jason B. Whitman (@JasonBWhitman) October 8, 2020
Absolutely! It’s bad enough I have a headache from the falsehoods and question dodging….the bouncing head is making me nauseous
— Remember the Golden Rule (@rememberthegold) October 8, 2020
She saw people doing it on Tic-Tok. Thought it was cool.
— Pogoka (@RealPogoka) October 8, 2020
And the smirking!
— Walt Maguire (@waltermaguire) October 8, 2020
Smirking is not a good fallback when she doesn’t have the answer.
— CD Coffelt (@CDCoffelt) October 8, 2020
Excuse me, Mollie! pic.twitter.com/542Lyx41CQ
— Michael J. Cecchini (@mike_cecchini) October 8, 2020
She debuted that behavior during Kavanaugh hearing.
— Gretchen Grossman (@GGretchenmobley) October 8, 2020
So many faces ALL THE TIME. It is unbearable
— Melissa Ortega🕇👩🏽⚕️🇺🇸 (@Melissa22577) October 8, 2020
I feel embarrassed for her pic.twitter.com/Jr6mP3DFNA
— Krista Thiele (@KristaJThiele) October 8, 2020
I’m so glad you noticed and said something. So smug.
— LondonBluue (@LondonBluue) October 8, 2020
Every female trial lawyer, including me, knows that audiences detest women who act like that in a professional setting.
— Mary Tobin (@maptobin) October 8, 2020
Yes. It’s annoying and patronizing.
— fminga (@fminga) October 8, 2020
OK, it’s not just us. And we learned that Megyn Kelly is a great account to follow during the debate:
This is so calm, soothing. The Smooth Jazz debate. Not like the “Get Off My Lawn” Debate last week.
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2020
Harris making the Iran deal sound like a fun campfire w/s’mores we were all enjoying until evil orange man ruined it.
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2020
Harris: “Biden and I are ppl of faith and it’s insulting to suggest that we would knock anyone for their faith.” Media/Dems… ummm … she doesn’t speak for us Handmaiden!
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2020