https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/10/07/dr-scott-atlas-says-lockdowns-are-a-luxury-of-the-rich-and-children-need-to-go-to-school-n1016230

Why hasn’t Dr. Scott Atlas taken over Dr. Doom’s (Fauci’s) job yet? He’s the only one standing up for American freedom and common sense. On the Laura Ingraham show Tuesday night, Atlas dropped truth bombs about the “frenzy of fear” that was spread about the coronavirus that led to serious medical repercussions for so many people. “More than half of breast cancers” didn’t get diagnosed, “650,000 people who were on chemotherapy, half didn’t get their chemo…25% of kids 18-24, one-fourth thought of or had suicidal ideation during the month of June,” he said.

Atlas went on to excoriate lockdowns, “This lockdown is what I would call a luxury of the rich. This is really a class problem here where the affluent elites don’t understand, that what the president understands, which is that people need to work, the working class need their jobs, children need to go to school, and it’s very harmful to do otherwise.”

Ingraham pointed out that the places that are open are doing better economically and mentally are all Republican states. “There is a complete fallacy that President Trump is not following the science,” continued Atlas. “These people actually agree very much with [Trump’s] strategy: protect the vulnerable as much as he can and open up because of the harms of that.”

Ingraham pointed out that the media will not report the massive drops in hospitalizations and deaths for political reasons and instead focus on the president taking off his mask while alone on a balcony for a photo. Atlas said, “We’re all thrilled how well he’s doing, it’s amazing. The guy is incredibly resilient,” but Atlas said he’s not cavalier about it at all. “He’s wearing a mask when other people are around,” he said as an eyewitness who has been in the room with the president recently.

Ingraham showed the numbers for flu versus COVID for school-aged children that show it is less deadly than the flu. Atlas concurred saying “this is not really arguable…it’s scientifically factual.”

Watch the whole exchange here.

Dr. Scott Atlas:

These lockdowns are a luxury of the rich. The President understands that people need to work, the working-class need their jobs, children need to go to school, it’s harmful to do otherwise. || #IngrahamAngle #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/1VTOUHS2OQ — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 7, 2020

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about the 2020 election? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your VIP membership.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

