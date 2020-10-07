https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mail-in-ballot-economist-yougov/2020/10/07/id/990803

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has taken a significant eight-point lead over President Donald Trump in the latest national poll from The Economist and YouGov released on Wednesday.

Although neither candidate won a majority, Biden came out clearly ahead of Trump when registered voters were asked who they will vote for in the upcoming presidential election, though most voters said they would rather see Biden win in November than Trump, 50% to 41%.

46% will vote for Biden.

38% back Trump.

2% support another candidate.

6% are unsure.

8% won’t vote.

When Biden voters were asked if they were voting “for” their candidate or “against” their opponent:

42% said they’re voting “for” Biden.

56% said they’re voting “against” Trump.

When Trump supporters were asked the same question:

75% said they’re voting “for” Trump.

22% said they’re voting “against” Biden.

When voters were asked how they plan to vote:

40% will vote by mail.

33% will vote in person on Election Day.

18% will vote in person before Election Day.

8% will not vote in this election.

Of those who plan to vote by mail, 92% have already requested their ballot, but only 30% have received one.

The Economist currently rates Biden as having a 90% chance of winning the Electoral College in the upcoming election and a 99% chance of winning the most votes, according to its national election forecast.

YouGov surveyed 1,500 registered voters online from Oct. 4-6, 2020, with a margin of error of +/- 4.5 percentage points.

