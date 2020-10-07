https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/ex-minneapolis-police-officer-charged-george-floyds-death-posts-1-million-bail-released-jail/

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was charged in George Floyd’s death, posted $1 million bail and was released from jail on Wednesday.

Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, third degree murder and manslaughter after he was seen on video kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes.

Chauvin was released from Oak Park Heights prison where he has been in custody since May 31.

Fox News reported:

The former Minneapolis police officer seen in the viral video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd before his death in police custody posted a $1 million bond and was released Wednesday. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office posted a notice of release indicating Chauvin paid a $1 million bond and was required by law to show in court on March 8, 2021, at 9 a.m. A court document signed by A-Affordable Bail Bonds of Brainerd, Minn., also showed Chauvin paid the non-cash bond on Wednesday.

The Daily Mail UK obtained George Floyd police bodycam footage which shows the moments before and during Floyd’s arrest.

George Floyd died on May 25 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for 8 minutes during an arrest.

Officers were called to the scene after George Floyd used a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a convenient store.

The bodycam footage shows George Floyd wailing in pain before any of the cops touched him.

Floyd also kept telling the officers he’s claustrophobic as a way to resist arrest. He said over and over again, “I can’t breathe” after the police officers put him in the back of the cruiser.

Police officers knew he was on drugs.

George Floyd, who had an extensive criminal history, resisted arrest – he resisted as police officers tried to put him in the back of the cruiser.

