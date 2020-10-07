https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/exclusive-former-obama-vp-joe-biden-recent-ad-disparages-police-calls-muslim-voters-wage-jihad/

Most Americans didn’t realize it or see it but Democrat Joe Biden in a recent ad called for Jihad for Muslim voters.

The former Obama Vice President called for Muslim voters to wage Jihad while attacking the police.

VP Joe Biden attacks police and then sends out message to Muslims voters to wage Jihad. WTH? @realDonaldTrump @gatewaypundit pic.twitter.com/jaXWsUZOdZ — Joe Hoft (@joehoft) October 7, 2020

In the ad Obama claims 2020 is our year while showing a young black man being released by a police officer. The ad shares:

We can clearly see that America is fighting for its very soul.”

Then the Democrat Vice President says this:

The prophet Mohammad, said, whoever among you sees evil, let him change it with his hand. If he is unable to do so, then with his tongue. If he is unable to do so, then with his heart.

Here is a composite of the video released by Biden provided by Yaacov Apelbaum:

Does Biden even know what he is doing or saying?

