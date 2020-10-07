https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/07/experts-the-plexiglass-barriers-at-the-debate-may-increase-the-chances-of-covid-19-transmission/

Just to follow up on our post from this morning, apparently, experts agree with us and they’re questioning the use of plexiglass barriers to stop the transmission of Covid-19 at tonight’s debate as well:

Basically, it’s a salad-bar sneezeguard for the debate:

As we wrote earlier today, “security theater” that does NOTHING:

From an actual expert ==>

If they’re really concerned, everyone should mask up inside the debate hall:

And there’s a chance the barriers could increase the risk to one or both candidates:

“At best it does NOTHING, at worse it changes the airflow patterns in the room and can cause pooling of air, hotspots, and reduced ventilation effectiveness” is the hill Dems were ready to die on?

It’s physics!

More here:

