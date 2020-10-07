https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/far-left-moderator-susan-page-opens-vp-debate-whopper-coronavirus-not-control/
The first and only vice presidential debate took place Wednesday night in Utah.
The far left moderator opened up with a whopper saying the, “Coronavirus is not under control.”
She then turned it over to Kamala Harris to slam Vice President Mike Pence.[embedded content]
Here is the trend line for the coronavirus in the US.
The virus peaked months ago.