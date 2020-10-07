https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/far-left-moderator-susan-page-opens-vp-debate-whopper-coronavirus-not-control/

The first and only vice presidential debate took place Wednesday night in Utah.

The far left moderator opened up with a whopper saying the, “Coronavirus is not under control.”

She then turned it over to Kamala Harris to slam Vice President Mike Pence.

Here is the trend line for the coronavirus in the US.

The virus peaked months ago.

