https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/519935-fauci-as-many-as-400000-americans-could-die-from-coronavirus

Anthony FauciAnthony FauciFauci gets his own action figure Trump health official meets with doctors pushing herd immunity Testing positive: Will Trump’s presidency be a casualty of COVID-19? MORE, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said Tuesday that as many as 400,000 Americans could die from COVID-19 if action isn’t taken in the fall and winter.

Fauci told attendees of a virtual event held by American University that between 300,000 and 400,000 could die from coronavirus in the country.

“The models tell us if we don’t do what we need to in the fall and winter, we could have 300,000-400,000 #COVID19 deaths,” American University quoted the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking ahead, “The models tell us if we don’t do what we need to in the fall and winter, we could have 300,000-400,000 #COVID19 deaths,” Fauci says. #KPUxFauci — American University (@AmericanU) October 6, 2020

Fauci’s prediction goes beyond a University of Washington study from August that said as many as 300,000 people could die of COVID-19 by Dec. 1.

As of Wednesday morning, the U.S. has recorded 210,918 deaths and more than 7.5 confirmed infections of COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Fauci also asserted on Tuesday that a vaccine will probably not be available to most Americans until next summer or the fall, aligning with Centers of Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield’s Senate testimony last month. Fauci said during an event on Monday that this means life may not return to normal until the end of next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the American University virtual event, Fauci acknowledged the decreasing trust in him as a public official, especially among Republicans and those who believe the country needs to reopen fully.

“Maybe 50 percent of you hate me because you think I’m trying to destroy the country, but listen to me for six weeks or so, and do what I say, and you’ll see the numbers go down,” Fauci pleaded, according to the university.

Regarding people who are skeptical of him, Fauci says, “Maybe 50% of you hate me because you think I’m trying to destroy the country, but listen to me for six weeks or so, and do what I say, and you’ll see the numbers go down” #KPUxFauci — American University (@AmericanU) October 6, 2020

His comments come after President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump and Biden’s plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Trump lashes out at FDA over vaccine guidelines MORE announced a positive coronavirus test last week and spent three nights in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment. The president returned to the White House on Monday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

