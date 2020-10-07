https://justthenews.com/government/security/fbi-charges-six-people-plot-kidnap-michigans-governor-gretchen-whitmer?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The federal government has charged six individuals with conspiring to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.),

Charges were unsealed on Thursday that six people contemplated a violent overthrow of the state government, and had gone so far as to conduct firearms trainings, tests of explosive devices, and tactical drills.

According to FBI documents, the mini-militia began their plotting earlier this year and were motivated by the belief that Whitmer was repeatedly violating the Constitution by way of her coronavirus lockdown executive orders.

Discussions in early 2020 included the use of 200 men to “storm” the Capitol Building in Lansing, Michigan to kidnap hostages, including Whitmer. The group also conducted surveillance of the governor’s summer home on at least two occasions this summer. The plot was meant to be executed prior to the November 3 election, according to the FBI’s affidavit.

Whitmer is expected to deliver a statement at 3pm on Thursday afternoon.

