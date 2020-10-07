https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/fbi-press-conference-director-wray-announces-charges-isis-beatles/

The Department of Justice announced Tuesday they were holding a virtual press conference Wednesday morning on a matter of national security.

FBI Director Chris Wray and Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers are holding a press conference on a national security matter.

The presser was scheuduled for 11 AM ET.

It was important enough to send out an announcement on Tuesday night.

#FBI Director Christopher Wray will join our partners from the @TheJusticeDept, @EDVAnews, and @FBIWFO for a press conference regarding a national security matter. You can watch live at 11 a.m. EST via https://t.co/JS9rG2stXX. — FBI (@FBI) October 7, 2020

The FBI announced on Wednesday the United States has gained custody of an ISIS group who was involved in the execution of western hostages including four Americans and they will be charged here in court.

That was the announcement.

Trump defeated ISIS in 2017.

The FBI is catching up.

Here is the live feed.

WATCH Today at 11:00 am ET: Department of Justice to Hold Virtual Press Conference on a Matter of National Security https://t.co/VOabbFCPRW — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) October 7, 2020

The ISIS Beatles admitted to involvement of slain Americans back in July.

[embedded content]

UPDATE: The DOJ officials agreed with Britain that the suspects will not face the death penalty.

And the ISIS animals will be treated humanely while in US custody.

