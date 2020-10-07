https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/07/first-lie-of-the-debate-kamala-harris-repeats-debunked-claim-that-trump-called-covid-19-a-hoax/
The VP debate is only a few minutes old and Sen. Kamala Harris is already lying about President Trump, claiming that he called Covid-19 a hoax back at the beginning of the pandemic:
Trump never called Covid a hoax. Harris makes things up.
— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 8, 2020
She should check Snopes:
FIRST LIE OF THE DEBATE: “Donald Trump said COVID was a hoax” – @KamalaHarris
FACT CHECK: according to SNOPES, Trump “did not call coronavirus a hoax”
— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) October 8, 2020
Link here:
Snopes: “Trump did not call the coronavirus itself a hoax.” https://t.co/vQIoZSLzzY
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 7, 2020
Fact-checker, start your engines!
President Trump never said COVID-19 was a hoax.
Kamala just lied multiple times in her first 2 minutes.
Get busy, fact-checkers.
— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) October 8, 2020
