https://hannity.com/media-room/flashback-harris-says-its-outdated-to-think-more-police-on-the-street-make-communities-safe/

“For her, as a US Senator, to make that comparison… she failed the American people. ICE is enforcing the law that Congress enacted. They’re not making this up. Shame on her,” he added.

“First of all, what Kamala Harris did was disgusting. She compared the 20,000 men and women of ICE, the same men and women that strap a gun to their hip and defend this nation; to compare them to such a hate group is just disgusting,” said Homan.

Former ICE Director Tom Homan stopped by ‘Hannity’ Monday night to weigh-in on Sen. Kamala Harris’ recent comments comparing federal immigration agents to the KKK; saying she should be “ashamed” for her “disgusting” remarks.

FLASHBACK 2018: Kamala Harris Directly Compares ICE Agents with Members of the KKK

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.14.20

FLASHBACK: Senator Kamala Harris raised eyebrows throughout the United States during congressional hearings in 2018; viciously drawing parallels between the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency and the Ku Klux Klan.

Harris was questioning Ronald Vitiello Thursday during his confirmation process to lead the agency when she asked him to weigh-in on another “domestic terrorist” organization.

Democrat Senator Kamala Harris compares ICE to the KKK and appears to suggest that they are a terrorist group during a Senate hearing to consider the nomination of Ronald Vitello to be the director of ICE. 51% of ICE agents were Hispanic or Latino at the end of fiscal year 2016. pic.twitter.com/3coo3hljET — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 15, 2018

“Are you aware of the perception of many about how the power and the discretion at ICE is being used to enforce the laws and do you see any parallels [with the KKK]? she asked.

“I do not see any parallels,” Vitiello fired-back. “That puts ICE in the same category as the KKK.”

“Are you aware that there is a perception that ICE is administering its power in a way that is causing fear and intimidation, particularly among immigrants and specifically among immigrants coming from Mexico and Central America?” pressed Harris.

Watch the fiery exchange above.