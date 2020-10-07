https://hannity.com/media-room/flashback-kamala-harris-jokes-about-killing-donald-trump-and-mike-pence-on-ellen/

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.06.20

Former presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris urged Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to crackdown on potentially misleading information during the upcoming census and 2020 election Friday; questioning their ability to unfairly influence American politics.

“I hope you recognize that Facebook’s ability to effectively combat misinformation during the 2020 census will presage your ability to combat similar misinformation during the upcoming elections,” Harris wrote in a letter.

Harris presses Facebook over census misinformation policies after misleading Trump campaign ads https://t.co/Nl55eaRGKy pic.twitter.com/kQ588HKlLT — The Hill (@thehill) March 6, 2020

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made similar comments earlier this week after the social media platform abruptly removed a political advertisement from the Trump campaign.

“This is, on the part of Facebook, a robust unacceptable interference in the census,” Pelosi said at a press conference Thursday.

“I know the profit motive is their business model, but it should not come at the cost of counting who is in our country so that we can provide the services,” she continued. “The beautiful diversity of America is what this administration fears, they want it undercounted. They’re misrepresenting on Facebook and Facebook is saying that this misrepresentation is consistent with their policies.”

