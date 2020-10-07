https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/520130-fly-lands-on-pences-head-during-vp-debate-stays-for-about-a-minute

Vice President Pence had company on his side of the stage during his debate against Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisOvernight Defense: Top military officers quarantine after positive COVID case | Distracted pilot, tech issues led to F-35 crash It matters: Kamala Harris and the VP debate CDC director says it’s safe for Pence to take part in debate MORE on Wednesday.

A fly made a surprise appearance on top of Pence’s head while he was answering a question about racism. The moment, which appeared to last for longer than a minute before the fly departed, immediately went viral on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump and Biden’s plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Chance the Rapper, Demi Lovato to play digital concert to encourage voting MORE poked fun at the moment in a tweet not long after, asking supporters to donate money to help his “campaign fly.”

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Many others also poked fun at the moment online.

Nobody: The fly on Mike Pence head: pic.twitter.com/N1wcrkZxQc — KYLE (@thekillakay_) October 8, 2020

WAIT DID I GET COVID FROM PENCE?? #pinkeyepence — fly in mike pence’s hair (@flyinmikepence) October 8, 2020

Harris did not appear to acknowledge the fly during the debate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

