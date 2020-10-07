https://www.redstate.com/scotthounsell/2020/10/07/katie-hill-staff-unloads-on-her-former-congressional-twitter-account/

It seems the drama doesn’t stop for Katie Hill.

Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that Katie Hill’s story was going to be made into a movie by some Hollywood big-hitters, to tell “her side of the story.”

Elisabeth Moss is attached to play former Congresswoman Katie Hill in an adaptation of her memoir from Blumhouse Television https://t.co/lZx4nhC7hP — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 6, 2020

The Katie Hill drama first unfolded here on RedState, when Deputy Managing Editor Jennifer Van Laar exposed Hill’s abuse of her staffer(s) in an expose that made national news. Since then, there have been follow-ups, including a recent piece highlighting her former campaign manager’s role in the abuse and potential coverup.

Now, someone claiming to be one of Hill’s former staffers logged on to Hill’s dormant official government Twitter account to complain about the praise being shoveled upon their former boss, and doesn’t hold back.

Katie’s former staff here. Disappointed in so many folks – including Elizabeth Moss, @Blumhouse, & @michaelseitzman – regarding today’s announcement. — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 7, 2020

This is an incredibly sensitive situation. We appreciate the instinct to defend our former boss, an LGBTQ+ woman who faced abuse from her husband. — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 7, 2020

What happened to Katie Hill shouldn’t happen to anyone. But, this moment requires more nuance, as Katie Hill’s story – our story – is also one of workplace abuse and harassment. — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 7, 2020

Katie Hill can be both a victim and perpetrator. And, staff can experience severe consequences for speaking out against their powerful boss. — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 7, 2020

No one should have to put themselves in harm’s way for the public to understand a simple truth: Katie Hill is not a hero for women. We deserve heroes who embody our values even in the most difficult moments. — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 7, 2020

Katie Hill was never investigated by the House Ethics Committee, nor has she been held accountable by anyone other than herself. We encourage everyone to reflect deeply before taking her word at face value. — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 7, 2020

Katie took advantage of her subordinates. She caused immense harm to the people who worked for her, many of whom were young women just beginning their careers in politics. — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 7, 2020

Workplace abuse and harassment can take many different forms, but one thing is certain: it is never okay, even if your boss is a woman and/or a survivor. — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 7, 2020

Believe us when we say: it’s not only about who starts it, it’s also about who ends it. And, while Katie is certainly the survivor of abuse, we are not confident that she sufficiently acted to end her own patterns of inappropriate and abusive behavior. — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 7, 2020

Enough is enough. In order to advance the #MeToo movement, we must be willing to acknowledge the problematic behaviors among those in our own communities. Only then will we see true progress. #TimesUp #MeToo — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 7, 2020

Katie has already claimed that the Twitter rant was the work of a hacker:

Thanks to all who let me know my government official twitter account was hacked. Control of my account was immediately handed back to the House Clerk when I resigned, including password changes and access restrictions. God knows who hacked it from there. Reported to @twitter. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) October 7, 2020

In my opinion, it is hard to believe that this is a hack, as the person could have made any sort of wild accusation and completely thrown their former boss under the bus. An honest examination of the tweets shows that the person is sympathetic to the former Congressperson’s plight but also unforgiving of the position in which she put them. It is a very nuanced position, and not one you would expect a hacker to communicate so well in just 10 tweets.

More to come as the story updates.

