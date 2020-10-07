https://www.redstate.com/scotthounsell/2020/10/07/katie-hill-staff-unloads-on-her-former-congressional-twitter-account/

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

It seems the drama doesn’t stop for Katie Hill.

Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that Katie Hill’s story was going to be made into a movie by some Hollywood big-hitters, to tell “her side of the story.”

The Katie Hill drama first unfolded here on RedState, when Deputy Managing Editor Jennifer Van Laar exposed Hill’s abuse of her staffer(s) in an expose that made national news.  Since then, there have been follow-ups, including a recent piece highlighting her former campaign manager’s role in the abuse and potential coverup.

Now, someone claiming to be one of Hill’s former staffers logged on to Hill’s dormant official government Twitter account to complain about the praise being shoveled upon their former boss, and doesn’t hold back.

Thread:

Katie has already claimed that the Twitter rant was the work of a hacker:

In my opinion, it is hard to believe that this is a hack, as the person could have made any sort of wild accusation and completely thrown their former boss under the bus.  An honest examination of the tweets shows that the person is sympathetic to the former Congressperson’s plight but also unforgiving of the position in which she put them.  It is a very nuanced position, and not one you would expect a hacker to communicate so well in just 10 tweets.

More to come as the story updates.

