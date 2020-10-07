https://hannity.com/media-room/get-a-personalized-teeth-whitening-kit-for-under-50/

We all want to flash a dazzling smile, but when it comes to teeth whitening, everyone has different needs—sensitivity, cavities, and so on.

When you order the glowup. Personalized Teeth Whitening Kit, you can take a quick quiz to find the perfect solution for your smile. It’s worth $60, but Hannity viewers can get a voucher for the kit today for just $49.99.

Whitening your teeth at home is cheaper and much more convenient than going to the dentist. However, you need to treat your smile with care.

This is why glowup. asks you to answer their questionnaire. Your answers feed an algorithm that takes into account teeth sensitivity, your brushing habits, your diet, and many other factors. Based on the results, glowup. then sends you the appropriate kit.

In the box, you will find gel and a mouthpiece. To start whitening your smile, you simply brush your teeth, add the gel, and insert the mouthpiece. The last step takes ten minutes, during which time the device blasts your teeth with light. Within six days, you should see a noticeable improvement.

In the words of Business Insider, glowup. is “the most affordable and innovative teeth-whitening solution.”

The kit usually sells for $60, but with this limited-time deal, you can pay $49.99 to get a voucher for the kit.

glowup. Personalized Teeth Whitening Kit Voucher – $49.99 See Deal

Prices subject to change

JOE NO! Biden Rips Into Miami Journalist For Asking ‘OBNOXIOUS’ Question About CoVID posted by Hannity Staff – 1 day ago Former Vice President Joe Biden refused to answer a reporter’s question about CoVID on the campaign trail; bizarrely dismissing her query as “obnoxious.” “Can I just ask you one more quick question about CoVID?” asked one reporter. “You can ask an obnoxious question if you want to…” said Biden before trailing-off. WATCH: Joe Biden knocks Miami reporter’s “obnoxious” questioning pic.twitter.com/HZqgr1CmN7 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 6, 2020 “It’s not an obnoxious question,” she fired-back. Watch Biden’s testy exchange above. ANOTHER NEW LOW: NBA Finals Game 3 ‘Least Watched in Recorded Ratings History’ posted by Hannity Staff – 1 day ago The NBA continued to hemorrhage fans over the weekend when their final championship series was viewed by less than 5 million Americans each night; the lowest recorded since the association started keeping track back in 1994. The TV Ratings For The NBA Finals Hit Another Record Low. The Numbers Are Atrocious https://t.co/6tV8kJYdF6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 6, 2020 The TV ratings for game three of the NBA Finals hit another record low Sunday night. The game averaged fewer than 4.4 million viewers. The numbers are pathetic. This is what happens when you make sports political. People quit watching. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 5, 2020 Well, there’s always the Chinese market Game 1 of NBA Finals sees lowest viewership in recorded ratings history https://t.co/HAi3wKLICf — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) October 2, 2020 Dead. Good.https://t.co/KHTLa2yjn2 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) October 2, 2020 “The number is down 45 percent from last year’s Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors, which had 13.51 million viewers. This is the fourth straight year Game 1 viewership has gone down compared to the previous season,” reports Yahoo Sports. Read the full report here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

