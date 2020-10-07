https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/get-woke-go-broke-nba-announces-marxist-blm-messages-court-jerseys-will-largely-left-off-floor-next-season-ratings-collapse/

Get woke, go broke.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced this week that the Marxist Black Lives Matter messages on the court and jerseys will be virtually gone next season after ratings plummeted.

Americans are fed up with politics in sports.

Apparently overpaid spoiled athletes kneeling during the National Anthem while shoving Marxism down their fans throats isn’t a successful strategy.

NBA Finals ratings have collapsed to a 40-year low!

Sunday’s ratings for game 3 of the NBA Finals were down a whopping 70% since the last time China puppet LeBron James was in the finals, per Fox sports radio host Clay Travis.

“The NBA Ratings, game three on Sunday, hit another low. ANOTHER all time low on Sunday night.” –@ClayTravis pic.twitter.com/hFqjUIWOS5 — OutKick (@Outkick) October 7, 2020

Adam Silver said during an interview with NBA Countdown this week that the Black Lives Matter Marxist messaging that is currently on the courts and jerseys will be “largely left off the floor” next season.

“The NBA has certainly been the most visible billion-dollar organization championing social justice and civil rights. As you noted in your press conference the other day, though, that has not been universally popular. How committed are you to being that going forward?” ESPN’s Rachel Nichols said.

“We’re completely committed to standing for social justice and racial equality and that’s been the case going back decades. It’s part of the DNA of this league. How it gets manifested is something we’re gonna have to sit down with the players and discuss for next season. I would say, in terms of the messages you see on the court and our jerseys, this was an extraordinary moment in time when we began these discussions with the players and what we all lived through this summer. My sense is there’ll be somewhat a return to normalcy, that those messages will largely be left to be delivered off the floor.” Adam Silver said.

