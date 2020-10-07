https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ghislaine-maxwell-bin-laden-bobbi-sternheim/2020/10/07/id/990828

Suspected child trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has hired a lawyer who once represented one of Osama bin Laden’s henchmen, reports the Daily Mirror.

Bobbi Sternheim in 2015 represented Saudi exile Khalid al-Fawwaz over his role in the 1998 al-Qaida bombings of U.S. embassies in East Africa that killed 224 people.

Then-U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara at the time said al-Fawwaz “played a critical role for al-Qaida in its murderous conspiracy against America.”

Fawwaz was sentenced to life in prison. Sternheim in court described him as a “calm and serene” man who dedicated his life to peaceful reform in his homeland.

Maxwell, who is in jail in Brooklyn awaiting trial next year for perjury and sex trafficking minors for the deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, could face up to 35 years in prison if convicted.

Epstein died in prison in an apparent suicide while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell was one of Epstein’s closes associated and also in an “intimate relationship” with him, according to the indictment, and “assisted, facilitated, and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18.”

