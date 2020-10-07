https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/giuliani-coronavirus-covid-trump/2020/10/07/id/990897

Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney for President Donald Trump, told Bloomberg TV he is taking hydroxychloroquine even after twice testing negative for coronavirus.

During a Monday interview on Fox News, Giuliani coughed, prompting some to wonder about his coronavirus status. He tweeted that a coronavirus test he took prior to the interview came back negative.

“Well, again I’m lucky because I just got back a NEGATIVE result for COVID-19. My prayers go out to my colleagues for a swift and complete recovery!” Giuliani tweeted on Monday.

Giuliani said his doctor, who he called a “genius,” prescribed hydroxychloroquine as a preventive precaution. The former New York mayor said he is also taking zinc.

Trump said he was using hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure against coronavirus.

Giuliani was among a group of advisers who helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate on Sept. 29. The advisers who contracted coronavirus included White House adviser Hope Hicks, former New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie and former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

“I feel very bad for them,” Giuliani said on Bloomberg TV. “I almost feel a little guilty.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

