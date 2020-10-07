https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/gregg-jarrett-lambastes-media-willing-accessories-russia?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Fox News legal analyst Greg Jarrett believes that there will be troves of proof demonstrating government officials’ egregious misconduct during the Russia collusion probe once all of the materials get declassified.

Jarrett told the “John Solomon Reports” podcast remarked that he thinks “when all of it is declassified there will be a mountain of damning, incriminating evidence about just how devious and corrupt these government officials were in the Russia hoax.”

He said that recent revelations regarding the handwritten notes of former CIA Director John Brennan confirm his long-held suspicion that Hillary Clinton was responsible for the false Trump-Russia story.

Jarrett sharply criticized the media, asserting that it perpetuated the false narrative.

“You know the media will never admit that they were complicit and you know willing accessories to the Russia hoax. They drove the narrative,” Jarrett said, mentioning two outlets that “received Pulitzer prizes for getting this story wrong. So they will never apologize or retract or admit their own wrongdoing, they will simply move on, you know, to the next hoax,” Jarrett remarked. “They’re devoid of principle and conscience. They are unscrupulous.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

