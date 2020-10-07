https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/hah-trump-fact-checks-liar-kamala-harris-real-time-posts-video-kamala-joe-promising-ban-fracking-video/

On Wednesday night during the vice presidential debate Kamala Harris lied to the American public saying Joe Biden did not want to ban fracking.

However that is not true.

Democrats have to lie about their plans because they know their positions are disastrous and unpopular.

Immediately after this lie President Trump tweeted out their lies.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris BOTH want to BAN FRACKING. pic.twitter.com/FpcvoVXcKH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020

