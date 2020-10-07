http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cIFMdNG-jTQ/

During Wednesday’s vice presidential debate, 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) stated that if President Donald Trump tells us we should take a coronavirus vaccine, “I’m not taking it.” But she will take a vaccine if public health professionals like White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci say we should take it.

Moderator Susan Page asked, “If the Trump administration approves a vaccine, before or after the election, should Americans take it, and would you take it?”

Harris responded, “If the public health professionals, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it, absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I’m not taking it.”

