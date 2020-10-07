https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/520123-harris-criticizes-pence-for-interrupting-her-mr-vice-president-i-am

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) slammed Vice President Pence for interrupting her during Wednesday night's vice presidential debate as the two tangled on a question about the economy.

Harris was rebutting a claim from Pence that Democratic nominee Joe Biden would raise taxes on Americans if he assumes office.

“We saw enough of it in last week’s debate, but I think this is supposed to be a debate based on fact and truth, and the truth and the fact is, Joe Biden has been very clear he will not raise taxes on anyone who makes less than $400,000 a year,” Harris said.

When Pence interjected to point out that Biden has pledged to undo the 2017 tax cuts implemented under the Trump administration, Harris stopped him from interrupting her.

“Mr. Vice President, I am speaking. I am speaking,” Harris said with a firm voice. She had used the same phrase to push back on Pence early on in the debate.

“It’d be important if you said the truth,” Pence replied. “Joe Biden said twice during the debate last week that he was going to repeal the Trump tax cuts. Those tax cuts gave the average working family $2,000 in a tax break every single year.”

Harris accused Pence of a false statement, adding, “If you don’t mind letting me finish, we can have a conversation.”

She went on to criticize Trump for presiding over the recession and his administration’s efforts to strike down the Affordable Care Act, talking over moderator Susan Page, the Washington bureau chief for USA TODAY, to complete her answer.

“You’re entitled to your own opinion but you’re not entitled to your own facts,” Pence said when it was his time to speak.

Wednesday's debate was decidedly more civil and less chaotic than the presidential debate one week prior during which President Trump frequently interrupted Biden. Harris and Pence debated behind panes of glass — a safety precaution erected due to the coronavirus pandemic and a recent outbreak at the White House — and fielded questions on various topics.

