Earlier today White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany shared the latest update from President Trump’s doctor, and it was good news:

However, Yahoo News WH correspondent Hunter Walker has pointed out how long it’s been since the president’s been seen:

It’s almost like no matter what Trump does is problematic for the White House press:

So does the media want to see Trump, or do they not? They seem conflicted.

Best idea ever!

Unreal.

