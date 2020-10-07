https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/07/he-should-wave-from-the-balcony-wh-journo-noting-how-long-its-been-since-potus-has-been-seen-sparks-suggestion-for-trump/

Earlier today White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany shared the latest update from President Trump’s doctor, and it was good news:

However, Yahoo News WH correspondent Hunter Walker has pointed out how long it’s been since the president’s been seen:

We have not actually seen the president in over 42 hours. — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) October 7, 2020

It’s almost like no matter what Trump does is problematic for the White House press:

The media: Trump waving from his balcony is literally Hitler! Also the media: https://t.co/0BWeXoEIAP — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 7, 2020

Set this tweet to a White House aide who responded with this: “When you see him, the media accuses him of endangering the health of those around him and setting a bad example. When you don’t see him, the media says he’s hiding away and something must be wrong. Which one is it?” https://t.co/xBzKnLImG8 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 7, 2020

So does the media want to see Trump, or do they not? They seem conflicted.

He should wave from the balcony. That’ll calm everyone down. https://t.co/37YPBxw0i0 — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) October 7, 2020

Best idea ever!

Well, the last time you saw him you screamed something about The Rose Garden event, expressed outrage over mask removal from a balcony 100′ away, and dissected his ‘I have faith Americans are stronger than the virus’ tweet – so, just go home, Hunter. https://t.co/UMzPiUwZpM — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 7, 2020

Unreal.

