After a homeowner shot a suspected burglar trying to break into his South Carolina residence Tuesday morning, the homeowner delivered a stern warning to anyone else who might try it, WYFF-TV reported.

“Bums and thieves who come on my property to steal, if I have to defend myself, if I have to disable your vehicle, if I have to disable you, I’ll do it,” the homeowner told the station. “Stay off my property.” The homeowner declined to go on camera and wished to remain anonymous, the station added.

What happened?

The shooting was reported about 9:30 a.m. after three people tried to break into a home north of the city of Anderson on Walker Circle near Liberty Highway, Anderson County deputies told WYFF.

“There were three people [the homeowner] … caught and he believed were breaking in,” JT Foster of the sheriff’s office added to the station. “One of the suspects made a move toward him, and he felt threatened, so he fired at least one time, striking one of the suspects.”

Deputies, forensic investigators, and detectives responded to the scene, WHNS-TV reported, adding that the homeowner wasn’t injured.

What happened to the suspects?

The shot suspect was taken to a hospital, but his condition was unknown, the WYFF said.

The other two suspects ran from the scene, WYFF added, after which deputies brought in a K-9 officer and ATVs to track them down.

“It’s absolutely one of the most difficult tasks around,” Foster told the station, referring to how hard it is to conduct searches in heavily wooded areas. “Not only are you worried about not being attacked by someone you may find in the woods, but you gotta watch your step for poisonous plants and snakes.”

Deputies told WYFF they captured and detained the second suspect — a woman — shortly after the incident.

A third suspect was captured Tuesday evening, the station said.

The suspects were identified as Shawn D. Breter, Danielle N. Shockley, and Danny L. Smith, WHNS reported, adding that they all were charged with third-degree burglary.

