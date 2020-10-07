https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/know-kamala-lost-stephanopolous-lot-people-noticing-mansplaining-going-tonight-video/

Kamala Harris got CRUSHED Wednesday night in the Vice Presidential debate.

She got us all to remember why we never liked her during the primaries.

George Stephanopoulos knew it was obvious.

So he accused Mike Pence of mansplaining.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos: “I think a lot of people were noticing some mansplaining going on tonight.”

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos: “A lot of people were noticing some mansplaining going on tonight.” pic.twitter.com/5FtQlyxL9p — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 8, 2020

