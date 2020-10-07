https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/huge-2020-defeat-communism-republicans-tied-leading-mail-ballot-returns-arizona-michigan-ohio-wisconsin/

2020: Defeat Communism

The liberal media is once again trying to demoralize Trump nation.

Americans know the importance of this year’s election.
It’s Freedom and Prosperity vs. Communism and Collapse

Michigan Democrats are behind 2016 numbers.

Trump overperforming in Michigan over China Joe.

