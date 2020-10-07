https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/huge-2020-defeat-communism-republicans-tied-leading-mail-ballot-returns-arizona-michigan-ohio-wisconsin/

2020: Defeat Communism

The liberal media is once again trying to demoralize Trump nation.

Americans know the importance of this year’s election.

It’s Freedom and Prosperity vs. Communism and Collapse

Republicans are essentially tied or leading mail-in returns in Arizona, Wisconsin, Ohio, and Michigan. — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) October 6, 2020

The cringe, virtue signaling of this account aside; Biden should not be going to Gettysburg, PA if he is truly up by 9%. If anything, he should be staying in his basement waiting for his inauguration if that was the case. https://t.co/ohq5dm8j59 — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) October 6, 2020

Michigan Democrats are behind 2016 numbers.

MI update from “Freeper” Ravi: With 207,565 ballots accepted in the 3 big DEM counties (Wayne, Oakland and Washtenaw), these counties represent about 32.6% of all returned ballots. In 2016, these 3 counties accounted for 34.0% of all votes cast. MI DemoKKKrats 1.4% behind 2016 — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) October 7, 2020

Trump overperforming in Michigan over China Joe.

