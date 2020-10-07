https://www.nola.com/news/hurricane/article_80fa28d0-088c-11eb-80fc-f7e6b763aa37.html

Hurricane Delta made landfall early Wednesday morning on the Yucatan peninsula as a Category 2 storm, forecasters said. The storm is now heading into the Gulf of Mexico, where it is expected to strengthen on its path toward Louisiana.

Delta is expected to make landfall again in southeast Louisiana on Friday as a Category 3 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. The long-term forecast track continued to shift slightly west overnight, placing landfall around Vermilion and Iberia parishes.

Chances are increasing for life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds along the coast of Louisiana and Mississippi, beginning Friday, forecasters said. Now is the time for residents to make plans and prepare.

Forecasters say storm surge and hurricane watches will likely be issued for the Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

Where is Hurricane Delta?

Delta made landfall around 5:30 a.m. near Puerto Morelos with estimated winds of 110 mph, which is a strong Category 2 storm. Category 3 hurricanes have winds of 111 to 129 mph.

As of 7 a.m., Delta was about 35 miles west of Cancun, Mexico, and was moving northwest at 17 mph. It had winds of 105 mph.

Storm surge, damaging winds, power outages, flooding possible all across Louisiana coast

On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the northeastern portion of the Yucatan peninsula Wednesday morning. Then, Delta is forecast to move over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon, be over the southern or central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday and approach the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

Strengthening expected

Delta weakened during landfall, and additional weakening is likely Wednesday morning as the storm moves over the Yucatan peninsula. But the hurricane is expected to regain its strength in the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters said.

Delta could become a Category 4 hurricane again by late Thursday with winds of 130 mph. Weakening is expected as Delta approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Friday. The storm is expected to have winds around 115 mph — a Category 3 storm — at landfall, forecasters said.

Hurricane-force winds extend up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 140 miles.

Heavy rain, coastal flooding and winds possible in Louisiana

Heavy rain, life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds are possible in Louisiana, depending on the eventual track and intensity of Hurricane Delta, forecasters said.

Here’s the forecast from the National Weather Service in Slidell and the National Hurricane Center.

STORM SURGE: Life-threatening storm surge is possible Thursday night through Saturday morning. The highest surge will occur near and east of where the center of circulation crosses the coast, forecasters said. East and south facing shores like Waveland, west and northwest portions of Lake Pontchartrain, inside Barataria Bay and east of the mouth of the Mississippi River are especially vulnerable.

RAIN: Heavy rainfall is possible Thursday night through Saturday. Generally 4 to 10 inches of rain is forecast for areas west of I-55 and north of I-10 in southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Less than 4 inches of rainfall is forecast for the remainder of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

Locally higher amounts will be possible where heavy rain bands develop, with isolated totals of 12 inches possible.

These rainfall amounts will lead to flash, urban and small stream flooding, along with minor river flooding.

Heavy rainfall will eventually spread into the Tennessee Valley, and interior southeastern United States this weekend into early next week.

FLASH FLOODING: The highest risk of flash flooding from rainfall will be generally west of I-55 Friday into Friday night.

WIND: Wind impacts will greatly depend on the eventual track and intensity of Hurricane Delta, forecasters said, but will be most likely from Friday into Saturday. The earliest reasonable time for tropical-storm-force winds to begin affecting coastal locations in southeast Louisiana is Thursday night.

Watches and warnings

Forecasters say storm surge and hurricane watches will likely be issued for the Gulf Coast on Wednesday. Here’s what is in effect as of 7 a.m.

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

Tulum to Dzilam, Mexico

Cozumel

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Cuba province of Pinar del Rio

Punta Herrero to Tulum, Mexico

Dzilam to Progreso, Mexico

Read the full advisory. The next one is due at 7 a.m.

Storm categories

On the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, the wind categories are:

Tropical storm: 39 to 73 mph

Category 1 hurricane: 74 to 95 mph

Category 2 hurricane: 96 to 110 mph

Category 3 hurricane (major hurricane): 111 to 129 mph

Category 4 hurricane: 130-156 mph

Category 5 hurricane: 157 mph and higher

What else to know?

No other tropical cyclones are expected to form in the next five days in the Gulf of Mexico, the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

Systems are named once they strengthen into a tropical storm. The next available name is Epsilon. Forecasters moved to the Greek alphabet in September after using all the available names for the 2020 Atlantic season.

The Atlantic hurricane season ends Nov. 30, but storms can form any time.

