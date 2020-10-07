https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hurricane-delta-strikes-cancun/

Posted by Kane on October 7, 2020 10:49 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

13

Leave a Reply

  Subscribe  

newest oldest most voted

roomer

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply

October 7, 2020 12:04 pm

RadiologyKen

RadiologyKen

This looks like it hasn’t updated in a long time

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply

October 7, 2020 12:25 pm

Stevo

I thought that too! Scroll down for the cam

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply

October 7, 2020 1:22 pm

.50cal

Wish it would storm at my place.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply

October 7, 2020 12:08 pm

RetiredSAIC

RetiredSAIC

Here’s a current look at different computer model plots. Not much variation there.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply

October 7, 2020 12:09 pm

tommy

According to the left, this is all because I drive a car that runs on gasoline.
Sorry everyone.

Vote Up140Vote Down Reply

October 7, 2020 12:28 pm

7mountains

7mountains

I love my F150. Not sorry…

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply

October 7, 2020 12:35 pm

DocHoliday

DocHoliday

Just got a Raptor not too long ago, I too am not sorry

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply

October 7, 2020 12:36 pm

KAG

Drive a ’68 Corvette here. Sooooooo NOT Sorry!!!!

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply

October 7, 2020 2:09 pm

Seniorgoyo

Seniorgoyo

’98 Vette here. Always not sorry! Oh, and went from an LS1 to an LS3,

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply

October 7, 2020 5:11 pm

The Far Side

The Far Side

If only you were a good a man as Fred Flintstone. smh

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply

October 7, 2020 2:24 pm

marqfive

Sorry, but i loves my HEMI !

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply

October 7, 2020 8:44 pm

All Man Brother

All Man Brother

It’s because I eat cow meat and occasionally flart. Ya know that warmy earth thing

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply

October 7, 2020 4:44 pm

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...