Hurricane Delta strikes Cancun… Posted by Kane | Oct 7, 2020
October 7, 2020 12:04 pm
RadiologyKen
This looks like it hasn’t updated in a long time
October 7, 2020 12:25 pm
I thought that too! Scroll down for the cam
October 7, 2020 1:22 pm
Wish it would storm at my place.
October 7, 2020 12:08 pm
RetiredSAIC
Here’s a current look at different computer model plots. Not much variation there.
October 7, 2020 12:09 pm
According to the left, this is all because I drive a car that runs on gasoline.
Sorry everyone.
October 7, 2020 12:28 pm
7mountains
I love my F150. Not sorry…
October 7, 2020 12:35 pm
DocHoliday
Just got a Raptor not too long ago, I too am not sorry
October 7, 2020 12:36 pm
Drive a ’68 Corvette here. Sooooooo NOT Sorry!!!!
October 7, 2020 2:09 pm
Seniorgoyo
’98 Vette here. Always not sorry! Oh, and went from an LS1 to an LS3,
October 7, 2020 5:11 pm
The Far Side
If only you were a good a man as Fred Flintstone. smh
October 7, 2020 2:24 pm
Sorry, but i loves my HEMI !
October 7, 2020 8:44 pm
All Man Brother
It’s because I eat cow meat and occasionally flart. Ya know that warmy earth thing
October 7, 2020 4:44 pm