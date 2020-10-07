https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/want-everybody-given-treatment-president-trump-says-will-offering-free-covid-meds-americans-video/

President Trump on Wednesday delivered another positive message to Americans from the White House.

Trump returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday and leftists went berserk.

The President praised the medical team at Walter Reed for treating him after his Covid diagnosis and said after taking Regeneron, he immediately felt better.

” I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president because I feel great, I feel perfect,” Trump said. “I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise. I caught it, I heard about this drug, I said let me take it — It was my suggestion and it was incredible the way it worked…”

TRENDING: President Trump Authorizes Total Declassification of All Documents Related to Spygate, Hillary Email Scandal – WITH NO REDACTIONS

He added, “I want to get for you what I got and I’m gonna make it free. You’re not gonna pay for it. It wasn’t your fault that this happened. It was China’s fault and China’s gonna pay a big price for what they’ve done to this country.”

This is what a real leader looks like.

WATCH:

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

