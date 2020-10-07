https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/case-missed-president-trump-went-epic-tweet-storm-last-night-obama-pelosi-deep-state-prime-targets/

Image via M3THODS

After his 72 hour bout with the China Coronavirus President Trump was back in the White House on Tuesday and ready to start swinging.

The President took aim at anything that moved.

Last night’s tweetstorm was Incredible!

Trump took aim at lying hack Chris Wallace:

TRENDING: President Trump Authorizes Total Declassification of All Documents Related to Spygate, Hillary Email Scandal – WITH NO REDACTIONS

Chris Wallace was a total JOKE. Protected Joe all night long. He’s no Mike!!! https://t.co/0mRHAVAUda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Trump announced he had ordered the release of the Russia Hoax documents long ago.

The deep state is still playing.

All Russia Hoax Scandal information was Declassified by me long ago. Unfortunately for our Country, people have acted very slowly, especially since it is perhaps the biggest political crime in the history of our Country. Act!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

The FDA is slow walking a vaccine.

New FDA Rules make it more difficult for them to speed up vaccines for approval before Election Day. Just another political hit job! @SteveFDA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Dirty media was in on the Russia Hoax scandal.

New FDA Rules make it more difficult for them to speed up vaccines for approval before Election Day. Just another political hit job! @SteveFDA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Lock her up! It’s time to indict Crooked Hillary.

A Disgraceful Con Artist! Charges anyone? https://t.co/llIZGu2HIu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

The deep state made up their crimes against Trump.

So I had to constantly fight off all of this Scum, achieve more than any other President in First Term, and then they talk Chaos. They created crimes against me and this administration! https://t.co/jlITzFMH2E — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Pelosi needs to wear a mask to get her blow-dry.

Wear your mask in the “beauty” parlor, Nancy! https://t.co/z3JAxwrXTi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

America wants justice! Get off your duff, Bill Barr!

Crooked Obama knew everything!

Obama knew everything — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 6, 2020

Obama was briefed.

Nothing to see here. Just silly rumors the *President* was briefed on. https://t.co/tP94QkMcMn — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) October 6, 2020

Democrats are planning chaos.

11,00 North Carolina residents get incorrect voter registration forms. 2000 LA County Voters received “faulty” Ballots, with NO WAY TO VOTE FOR PRESIDENT. Many others throughout USA. Here we go. This will be the most corrupt Election in American History! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

More disgusting fake news from NBC.

I just hope the voter understands that they are all Fake News trying hard to push a man that should NEVER be president of our Country. https://t.co/RjP9lBJe7a — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

