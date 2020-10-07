https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/520112-internal-memo-links-34-coronavirus-cases-to-white-house-report

Thirty-four White House staffers and “other contacts” have been infected with the coronavirus in recent days, according to a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) memo obtained by ABC News.

The figure is 10 more than 24 staffers previously reported, although the memo did not specify the nature of the “other contacts,” according to ABC.

The memo says an unnamed top adviser to the president is among those who have tested positive for the virus. While the adviser is not named, two senior aides to President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump and Biden’s plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Trump lashes out at FDA over vaccine guidelines MORE, Stephen Miller Stephen MillerStephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19 Pence ordered the closure of US borders against CDC’s wishes: report Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19 MORE and Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksOvernight Defense: Top military officers quarantine after positive COVID case | Distracted pilot, tech issues led to F-35 crash Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19 Military officers quarantined as top Coast Guard official tests positive for COVID-19 MORE, have tested positive for the virus — Hicks last week and Miller on Tuesday evening.

Several people who attended a White House Rose Garden ceremony announcing the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court have since tested positive for the virus. Among them are the president himself, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayOvernight Defense: Top military officers quarantine after positive COVID case | Distracted pilot, tech issues led to F-35 crash CDC director says it’s safe for Pence to take part in debate Fourth White House press aide tests positive for COVID-19 MORE, and Sens. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeDemocratic Rep. Carbajal tests positive for COVID-19 McConnell: Plan is to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court pick before election CDC director says it’s safe for Pence to take part in debate MORE (R-Utah) and Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisDemocratic Rep. Carbajal tests positive for COVID-19 McConnell: Plan is to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court pick before election Messages show Cunningham’s extramarital relationship continued until at least July: AP MORE (R-N.C.).

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and several members of her staff have also tested positive for the virus, as has Republican National Committee head Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielOvernight Defense: Top military officers quarantine after positive COVID case | Distracted pilot, tech issues led to F-35 crash Military officers quarantined as top Coast Guard official tests positive for COVID-19 Press: Election is now referendum on how Trump handled COVID-19 MORE and Trump campaign director Bill Stepien.

Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, after the White House confirmed he had tested positive for the virus. He checked out of the hospital Monday evening. Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends self-isolation for 14 days after the onset of symptoms, the White House said Trump returned to working from the Oval Office on Wednesday.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment on the FEMA memo.

